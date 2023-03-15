The District and Sessions Court Islamabad Wednesday disposed of a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for cancellation of his arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case as the plea was withdrawn by his lawyer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The District and Sessions Court Islamabad Wednesday disposed of a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for cancellation of his arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case as the plea was withdrawn by his lawyer.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the petition filed through Faisal Chaudhry Advocate.

At the outset of the hearing, Faisal Chaudhry adopted the stance that they were ready to give an undertaking regarding the appearance of Imran Khan before the trial court.

He said the lives of citizens should not be put at risk. It was only a complaint.

The judge observed that bailable arrest warrants could be issued for a crime having less than three years imprisonment sentence, and the accused could also face a three-year jail term in the Toshakhana case.

The lawyer said Imran Khan wanted to appear before the court, but law enforcement agencies y had been deployed around his Zaman Park (Lahore) residence. He prayed the court to give some relief to his client for appearing before it.

However, later the lawyer again appeared before the court and requested the judge to grant permission for the withdrawal of the plea. The court subsequently disposed of the case.