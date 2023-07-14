Open Menu

Sessions Court Orders Trial Court To Re-decide PTI Chief's Marriage Case Maintainability

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Friday referred back the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief's marriage case to the trial court to re-decide its maintainability after hearing arguments of the petitioner.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Azam Khan, in his written order, set aside the civil court's earlier decision of the non-maintainability of the case filed by the petitioner Muhammad Hanif.

The court, in its order, stated that the petitioner had stated that the civil court had dismissed his case on jurisdiction basis. He adopted the stance that the case could be heard at both places as the 'Nikah' ceremony took place in Lahore and the PTI chairman stayed in Banigala after the marriage.

The petitioner also stated that the civil court had dismissed the petition without keeping in view legal points, it added.

