UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sessions Judge Visits Juvenile Jail, Orders Release Of One Inmate

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:50 PM

Sessions Judge visits Juvenile Jail, orders release of one inmate

District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla visited Borstal Institute and Juvenile Jail Bahawalpur Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla visited Borstal Institute and Juvenile Jail Bahawalpur Friday. He was accompanied by Civil Judge Bahawalpur Kaleemullah Bhatti.

Both the judges visited various sections of the jail. Superintendent Jail Javed Iqbal Khichi briefed the judges about the jail. The judges listened to the problems of jail inmates and ordered the release of one prisoner who was serving sentence in petty crime.

Related Topics

Prisoner Jail Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Efforts being made across the province to protect ..

6 minutes ago

3 shopkeepers held for black marketing masks in Pe ..

6 minutes ago

Religious minister denies removing 'finality of pr ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan needs to maintain credible deterrence aga ..

6 minutes ago

NHA GM punished for corruptions, misuse of authori ..

12 minutes ago

Longest ever Pigeon race held from Rajan pure to P ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.