Sessions Judge visits Juvenile Jail, orders release of one inmate

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla visited Borstal Institute and Juvenile Jail Bahawalpur Friday. He was accompanied by Civil Judge Bahawalpur Kaleemullah Bhatti.

Both the judges visited various sections of the jail. Superintendent Jail Javed Iqbal Khichi briefed the judges about the jail. The judges listened to the problems of jail inmates and ordered the release of one prisoner who was serving sentence in petty crime.