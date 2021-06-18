UrduPoint.com
Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:31 PM

Sindh Education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani said that we were crossing another milestone today in the Department of Labor since the 18th Amendment where dozens of new laws have been enacted to strengthen transparency and workers' rights, as well as to strengthen the relationship between employers and workers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani said that we were crossing another milestone today in the Department of Labor since the 18th Amendment where dozens of new laws have been enacted to strengthen transparency and workers' rights, as well as to strengthen the relationship between employers and workers.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held to sign the e-cooperation agreement between CCA and 1-Link at the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) headquarters here. Secretary Labor Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Secretary Investment Department Asif Ikram, CEO 1-Link Najeeb Agrawala, Commissioner SESSI Ishaq Mehr, Zubair Motiwala and other members of SESSI's Governing Body were also present on the occasion.

Sindh Education Minister said that under this agreement, SESSI's contributions and benefits could be paid through mobile banking, internet banking or an ATM machine and it would facilitate business in Sindh province.

From now on, employers don't have to go to one office or another to pay employees' contributions to SESSI, he said, adding,with just one click, they would transfer the contribution to SESSI's account, ignoring all the manual process.

Immediate transfer to SESSI's accounts would increase transparency and as a result, it would further increase contributions for the welfare of the workers.

Earlier, the system for Social Security Contribution was Manual and its contribution was received through the directors of SESSI but after e-partnership, now the employer would not only be able to create his own challan online but also transfer contributions through mobile and internet banking and ATM Cards directly to SESSI's account making the transparency process more transparent, he added.

He said that besides the employer would now be able to register his business with SESSI within a day and earlier, the entire process took several days.

On the occasion, Labor Secretary Abdul Rashid Solangi gave a detailed briefing on the reforms in the department. OneLink CEO Najeeb Agrawala, Secretary board of Investment Department Asif Ikram and others also addressed on the occasion.

Later, CEO OneLink Najeeb Agrawala and Commissioner SESSI Ishaq Mehr signed the agreement. Sindh Education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani, Labor Secretary Abdul Rashid Solangi and others were also present on the occasion.

