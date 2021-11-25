UrduPoint.com

Set Up To Be Installed For Swift Issuance Of Smart Cards, Number Plates In South Punjab: Syed Rafaqat Gillani

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Set up to be installed for swift issuance of smart cards, number plates in South Punjab: Syed Rafaqat Gillani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, said on Thursday that a set up would soon be installed in south Punjab for speedy delivery of smart cards and number plates to the people.

Talking to newsmen during a visit to excise directorate Multan, he said that this facility was functional in Lahore and would soon be available in south Punjab to ensure that smart cards and number plates were prepared in Multan and delivered without any delay to the applicants.

Director Excise Multan Division Abdullah Khan Jalbani and Director Bahawalpur Division Jam Siraj Ahmed were present.

Gillani said that an agreement has been signed with Pakistan Post for delivery of smart cards, number plates and other documents to the people at their door step.

Special Assistant to CM said that he would pay surprise visits to every district across South Punjab to know about problems of the people and take steps to resolve them.

He expressed satisfaction over tax recovery in three divisions including Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan despite staff shortage.

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani promised to send recommendations to Punjab Chief Minister for new recruitment in excise department to overpower staff shortage problem.

He added that new building of Multan excise office would be built and missing facilities would be made available. He said that consultations were underway for establishment of excise police stations.

He said, the incumbent government was paying special attention to uplift of South Punjab to end the sense of deprivation. He said that establishment of a university and a Mother and Child Hospital in under developed district Layyah was indicative of Chief Minister's commitment to develop the region on priority.

To a question, he said that inflation was an international issue and provincial government was taking measures to overpower the trouble. Earlier, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani conducted meeting with three divisional officers of South Punjab where he was briefed on tax recovery and other related matters. Special Assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani also inspected various sections of excise directorate Multan.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Shortage Chief Minister Police Punjab Visit Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Pakistan Post Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

17 minutes ago
 Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pump ..

Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pumps

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Man ..

Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisati ..

26 minutes ago
 13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid jab for kids age ..

EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid jab for kids aged 5-11

10 minutes ago
 3 brothers get death in triple murder case:

3 brothers get death in triple murder case:

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.