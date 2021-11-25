Set up to be installed for swift issuance of smart cards, number plates in South Punjab: Syed Rafaqat Gillani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, said on Thursday that a set up would soon be installed in south Punjab for speedy delivery of smart cards and number plates to the people.

Talking to newsmen during a visit to excise directorate Multan, he said that this facility was functional in Lahore and would soon be available in south Punjab to ensure that smart cards and number plates were prepared in Multan and delivered without any delay to the applicants.

Director Excise Multan Division Abdullah Khan Jalbani and Director Bahawalpur Division Jam Siraj Ahmed were present.

Gillani said that an agreement has been signed with Pakistan Post for delivery of smart cards, number plates and other documents to the people at their door step.

Special Assistant to CM said that he would pay surprise visits to every district across South Punjab to know about problems of the people and take steps to resolve them.

He expressed satisfaction over tax recovery in three divisions including Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan despite staff shortage.

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani promised to send recommendations to Punjab Chief Minister for new recruitment in excise department to overpower staff shortage problem.

He added that new building of Multan excise office would be built and missing facilities would be made available. He said that consultations were underway for establishment of excise police stations.

He said, the incumbent government was paying special attention to uplift of South Punjab to end the sense of deprivation. He said that establishment of a university and a Mother and Child Hospital in under developed district Layyah was indicative of Chief Minister's commitment to develop the region on priority.

To a question, he said that inflation was an international issue and provincial government was taking measures to overpower the trouble. Earlier, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani conducted meeting with three divisional officers of South Punjab where he was briefed on tax recovery and other related matters. Special Assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani also inspected various sections of excise directorate Multan.