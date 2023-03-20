UrduPoint.com

Set-ups For 'Ramadan Sasta Bazaar' Reviewed At H-9 Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday reviewed the fruits and vegetable stalls dedicated to 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaar' to provide affordable edibles in the holy months at the H-9 weekly bazaar

During the visit to the H-9 market, Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area directed the market staff to keep an eye on the rate lists and prices of commodities for providing relief to the citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the administration is all set to provide relief to the citizens by holding 'Sasta Ramzan Bazaars' at different venues for the provision of essential items and edibles at affordable prices.

He said that the administration must keep an eye to control adulteration, profiteering and black marketing of essential commodities.

The teams also reviewed the upgradation work of the bazaar and directed the officials, market committee and other stakeholders, to maintain cleanliness, the lighting arrangements for the citizens and ensure security arrangements.

