MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) ::Candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Ali Musa Gillani won the by-election NA-157 (Multan-IV) by defeating the rival candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mehar Bano with a lead of 25,186 votes.

According to unofficial results, declared by the office of returning officer on Sunday, the PPP's candidate Syed Ali Musa Gillani got 107,327 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi secured 82,141 votes.

The overall turnout was recorded 44.

22 percent.

The total registered votes of the constituency were 462,205, including 247,920 male and 214,285 female voters, out of which 204,404 were cast on Sunday during the by-election.

Meanwhile, 2,337 votes had been rejected during the counting process.

The polling process remained peaceful amid tight security arrangements made by the police and district administration, and only a few incidents of exchange of hot arguments between supporters of different political parties were reported.