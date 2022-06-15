UrduPoint.com

Setback To Pervez Elahi As Punjab Govt Withdraws His Powers As Speaker

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2022 | 03:07 PM

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws his powers as speaker

Punjab Governor Baligh-Ur-Rehman has issued an ordinance on the subject matter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2022) A big setback to PML-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly as the provincial government slashed powers of Speaker of provincial assembly through an ordinance.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman issued an ordinance to settle the matter of Punjab Assembly and hurdles of Punjab Governor.

Under the Ordinance, as the Punjab Assembly session is prorogued, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department shall issue notifications regarding summoning or prorogation of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.

The ordinance held that Punjab Assembly is not in session and the governor is satisfied that circumstances existed which rendered it necessary to take immediate action.

Earlier, Governor Balighur Rehman prorogued the 40th assembly session on Tuesday, summoning 41st session at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday, but the Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has refused to accept the governor’s decision.

Instead of going with the session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Elahi adjourned the assembly session and now two separate sessions of the provincial assembly could take place.

