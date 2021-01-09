Seth Abid Hussain passes away in Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

The funeral prayer of Seth Abid will be offered today after Asr prayers at Hafiz Ayaz Mosque in Phase II, DHA, Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2021) Popular Pakistani industrialist Seth Abid Hussain passed in Karachi on Friday, the bereaved family confirmed.

He died after an illness for a short time.

The 85-year old businessman was one of the first richest men.

People from different walks of life including the politicians, businessmen and social workers expressed sorrow and grief over his death, and prayed for the departed soul.

Originally, Seth Abid belonged to Kasur. His father made his name in Karachi’s Sarafa market.