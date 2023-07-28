Open Menu

Seth Hari Ram Organises Niaz, Langar

Published July 28, 2023

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Ex-provincial minister for minority Seth Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Friday organized niaz and langar in connection with 9th Muharram.

On this occasion, he said that he organized langar and niaz every Muharram with great respect and maintained a high ancient traditional example of religious harmony.

Deputy Commissioner Noor Mustafa Laghari, Mayor Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori, Deputy Mayor Junaid Buland, Aurangzeb Mughal, PP Minority Wing Divisional President Ramesh Dewan Kumar Malhi, PA to DC Khalid, Chairman of Union Committees of Municipal Corporation Arshad Nawaz Hazarvi, Razzaq Hashmani, Mumtaz Jhandir, Jani Shah, Hanif Memon, Sharif Baloch, Farooq Malik, Shahnawaz Mughal, Ishaq Narejo, Mir Hasan Dhunkai, Mir Ali Raza Talpur along with PP officials and large number of activists, civil society and social figures, elected representatives, lawyers, journalists and citizens participated in the niaz.

