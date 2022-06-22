Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The TV analyst says what is bad if Pakistan provides bases to the US, keeping in view it's strategic interests.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2022) Journalist Najam Sethi has said that Pakistan should provide bases to the US if it demanded.

Sethi said that Pakistan should care about its strategic interests.

"What if the bases are provided to the Us when these may also benefit Pakistan," argued Sethi while making analysis live In a tv programme.

The people have reacted to his statement about the bases.

Earlier, his picture with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had gone viral on the social media. Both Nawaz and Sethi are seen in a boat somewhere in London.