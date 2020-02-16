Setting up farmers market aiming to connect farmers with buyers : Ismail Rahu

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu said the purpose of setting up one-day Farmers Market 2020 in Hyderabad was to connect the farmers with the buyers of fruits, vegetables and pulses.

Talking to the media after visiting the market at the Expo Center here on Sunday, the minister said the middlemen who buy the agricultural products from the farmers and sell to the buyers end up increasing prices of the agricultural produce.

He said at the market the vegetable, fruits and pulses were sold to the buyers at the rates which were even less than the utility stores.

"It is for the first time in history that the government has organized such a market where the buyers can directly buy vegetables and fruits from the farmers," he observed.

The minister said after successfully experimenting the market the provincial government would try to set up such markets every week so that both the poor people and the farmers could take the benefit.

He appreciated the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Sindh Abadgar board and Sindh Chamber of Agriculture for together organizing the event.

Rahu said the Sindh government was working on various projects to support the agriculture sector including improving the irrigation network.

The minister said the provincial government was trying to ensure a greater harvest of the wheat crop in comparison to the last year while equal attention was also being paid to the cotton, sugarcane and rice crops.

Responding to a question about relocation of the old vegetable market to the new vegetable market in Hala Naka area, the minister said the work of completing the market was underway and added that it would be completed soon.

The Sindh Secretary Agriculture Abdul Raheem Soomro, Commissioner Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro and other officials besides the office bearers of SAB and SCA were present on the occasion.