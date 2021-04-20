UrduPoint.com
Setting Up Of Islamabad, Karachi Offices Aiding Investors To Invest In Balochistan: Farman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Setting up of Islamabad, Karachi offices aiding investors to invest in Balochistan: Farman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Farman Zarkoon of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) on Tuesday said that the establishment of offices in Islamabad and Karachi has proved to be important for the promotion of domestic and foreign investments.

These offices are aiding to provide investors the necessary information regarding incentives provided under the government's investment policy, also information and guidance is being provided on investment opportunities in various sectors in the province.

Balochistan is a land of investment opportunities, he stated in his statement issued here.

He said that investment in Balochistan would be strongly encouraged by domestic and international investors saying that it was the policy of the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani to promote investment in the province for the betterment of the economy.

For this, it is necessary to provide facilities to the investors and the business community at their doorsteps along with providing facilities to domestic investors and the business community from the offices in Islamabad and Karachi, he noted.

He said it was necessary to provide other information on visas, security, travelling, NOC, Registration etc to foreign investors, CEO added.

He further mentioned that the BBoIT was the first provincial investment board in the country to take such an initiative after the establishment of BBoIT's Islamabad the international community, business community, diplomatic missions' close liaison has been established.

While close and effective coordination with key federal agencies including CPEC Authority and Federal BOI has been implemented as well, he informed.

He said that being an economic hub of the country, the establishment of office in Karachi many benefits are being reaping given these measures, investors' confidence in investing in Balochistan has increased manifolds.

