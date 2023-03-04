UrduPoint.com

Setting Up Of Thatta Cement Factory To Start New Era Of Prosperity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM

President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Hub District Mir Ali Hassan Zahri on Saturday said that the establishment of Thatta Cement Factory would start a new era of prosperity and development in the area and many employment opportunities would be available for the people here

He was speaking at the ceremony given in honour of PPP Balochistan President Changez Jamali.

He said that in the next election, the PPP would win provincial and national assembly seats from Hub and Lasbela under the leadership of the party's co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The party would win with a huge majority and form the government in Balochistan province and lead the province on a new path of development, he added.

He said that the people of the region wanted development and prosperity and the development works done by the PPP for Hub, Lasbela, and adjoining areas were not hidden from anyone.

He said that baseless rumours were being spread against the Thatta Cement Factory which had nothing to do with reality.

"People are being incited by false and baseless talk about this project whereas the fact is that Thatta Cement Factory would be the only industry in which the Balochistan government is the main stakeholder as 51 per cent of shares in this project belong to the Balochistan government," he said.

He said that this project would bring prosperity to the area and eliminate unemployment in the province.

