Settlement Of Kashmir Conflict Only Key To Peace In Region: AJK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 07:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) : , Jun 10 (APP):Terming the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as a key to regional peace, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Saturday urged the international community to play its much-needed role to help resolve the lingering dispute peacefully.

In a statement issued here, the PM said that sustainable peace in South Asia hinged on a just and equitable solution to the Kashmir issue.

He said that it was high time that the international community should play its role to resolve the long pending dispute that has been pending on the UN agenda for the last 75 years.

Terming Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement as a legitimate struggle, he said, "Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives to achieve their cherished goal of freedom".

Referring to the massive human rights violations taking place in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said that bloodbath of innocent civilians, extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, and molestation of women at the hands of occupation forces have become a new normal in Kashmir.

"Despite all these cruel tactics, India could not suppress the spirit of freedom from the hearts of Kashmiris", he said.

He said that international human rights organizations should take notice of the woeful plight of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders who have been booked under Draconian laws and left to rot in jails.

The Prime Minister also urged the world leaders to take notice of India's stubbornness and play their role in giving the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination guaranteed to them under the UNSC resolutions.

