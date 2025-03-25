Settlement of Kashmir conflict stands as key to ever-lasting peace in South Asia: AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the key to peace in South Asia lied in the resolution of the longstanding Kashmir issue that posed a serious threat to peace and stability in the region.

While addressing a dinner hosted in his honor in Dheerkot City of AJK , the president said that concerted efforts were required to promote Kashmir cause effectively both at the national and international levels.

Referring to India's relentless repression of Kashmiris' religious and political rights the president stressed on early and amicable settlement of the lingering dispute, which he said assumed dangerous proportions following the Modi government's decision to abrogate articles 370/35-A.

He said that neither Kashmiris' lives nor their properties and dignity was safe in Kashmir. "Those who dare to challenge India's illegal occupation are being killed in fake encounters while legitimate political voices have been completely silenced by imprisoning political leaders who challenge India's control over the territory and seek resolution of the dispute in line with UNSC resolutions", Barrister Chaudhry said. India, he said, had also snatched from Kashmiris their rights to education, employment and property.

Terming the tactics by India as a clear violation of international law, he said that the international community should take effective notice and hold India accountable. Referring to his recent trip to Britain and the United States , Barrister Chaudhry said that he had effectively pleaded Kashmir case abroad and made it clear that peace in South Asia was inescapably linked to the settlement of Kashmir problem.

He said that Muslim should also play its much needed role to resolve the dispute.

The president said that despite using all means of oppression and state-terrorism India cannot crush the Kashmiris' spirit and their passion for freedom.

He expressed the hope that the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle would reach to fruition soon .

Barrister Chaudhry also denounced Israel's aggression on Palestine saying that the international community should play its role for the solution of the Kashmir issue and the Palestine issue.

Justice Retired Raja Sajjad Khan, Raja Shamshad Khan, Raja Mushtaq, Saba Shamshad Advocate, Presidential Advisor Sardar Imtiaz Khan and others were also present at the Iftar dinner.

APP/ahr/378