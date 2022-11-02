UrduPoint.com

Settlement Of Kashmir Dispute Key To Everlasting Regional Peace: AJK President.

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute was key to emergence of permanent peace and stability in South Asia

He expressed these views in a meeting with American Congressman Thomas Suozzi in New York on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the United States should appoint a special representative on Kashmir and use its influence to resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully, AJK President office said.

Terming the resolution of Kashmir problem as key to regional peace, he said that peace and stability in the South Asian region was inescapably linked to the settlement of the long pending dispute.

President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry thanked the American Congressman Thomas Swazi for reaching out to the flood-hit victims in Pakistan.

Barrister Chaudhary said that Swazi was the first to visit and meet the flood victims in Pakistan. He also appreciated the US administration for pledging more funds to help flood-ravaged people of Pakistan.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry asked the American Congressman Thomas Swazi to raise the voice of the Kashmiri people in the American Congress and help-stop the bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

