'Sevak: The Confessions' comes to an end, leaving fans baffled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :An original thriller web series based on true stories, 'Sevak: The Confessions', released by the OTT platform Vidly.tv has finally come to end, leaving many of its fans baffled.

The last episode of the series was aired last week, with many flooding the comment section of the streaming platform's social media channels. The views and reviews were tremendous, proving that true event-based action-suspense, espionage thrillers are of interest to audiences across the sub-continent.

The season's finale culminated with a mind-boggling wrap-up, which opened more questions in the minds of people, leaving them hankering for the next season. Mannu leaves his handicapped child at Guru's ashram before going to murder Jeet Singh, and Singh is killed in a car crash. After accomplishing the mission, Mannu returns to the Guru and finds out that his daughter was sexually molested, assaulted, and eventually murdered by Guru's men. Vidya then realizes that this whole episode of Mannu's child's murder has shaken his belief in RSS and its ideology.

In a shocking turn of events, Vidya takes an unexpected decision. The series ends with a question about Vidya's affiliation – what was her motive? What is her affiliation? The audience will have to wait for Season 2 for the answers.

The last episode took the series to a new height of suspense and thrill – each second to be watched carefully as the threads of multiple storylines weave together to reveal the reality of Vidya and RSS.

The viewers lauded the star-studded cast including Hajra Yamin, Nazrul Hassan, Nayyer Ejaz, Adnan Jaffar, Mohsin Ali Abbas, and many others, for outdoing themselves, delivering convincing performances. Particular care has been taken to ensure authenticity and to be as close to the language, geography, and cultural nuances as possible. Saji Gul has told the story with brilliance and renowned director Anjum Shahzad has brought to life the true events that shook the region to the core.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier Sevak hit a nerve with the Indian government after it was released in November last year.

The Indian Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, claiming that the series and OTT disseminated anti-India content, not only banned the web series but also barred the streaming platform. Amidst this mayhem, Vidly.tv continued to air the series on its OTT and YouTube channels.

The series is a full package of action, romance, and the unveiling of terror being used to divide people for personal power gains. It provides a keen insight into the misinformation being widely propagated. The series can be watched online on www.vidly.tv or youtube.com/vidlyTV