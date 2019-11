Seven abducted

FAISALABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Seven persons including four females were abducted from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that Rahila d/o Manzoor was abducted from Ali Town, Aalia and her niece Nadia from Mohallah Naseerabad, Farman from Mehmoodabad, female student Naila Ashfaq from Mananwala, rickshaw driver Nadeem from Zulfiqar Colony and Akbar from Chak No.54-JB.

Cases have been registered.