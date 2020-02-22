Seven absconders among 51 suspects arrested in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Seven absconders among 51 suspects were arrested during raids, picketing, snap checking and patrolling by the West zone police during the last 24 hours.

More than two kilograms of charas was also recovered while one rickshaw and one motorcycle were impounded on non-availability of documents from the arrested suspects, said a spokesman of the DIG West.