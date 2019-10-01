Seven accused acquitted in corruption reference worth Rs300million

(@FahadShabbir)

After 22 year, an Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday finally acquitted seven accused in a reference pertaining to alleged embezzlement of Rs300 million in 'New City Housing Project'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :After 22 year, an Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday finally acquitted seven accused in a reference pertaining to alleged embezzlement of Rs300 million in 'New City Housing Project'.

The co-accused including former interior minister Aftab Sherpao and ex-deputy speaker National Assembly Muhammad Nawaz Khokher had already been acquitted in the same reference earlier.

During this day hearing, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the judgment and acquitted other seven accused in the corruption reference that include ex-MNA Nazamani, Zahid Shafiq, Usman Shah, Tahir Khan, Qazi Zaheer, Ibadat Shah and Mansoor Khan.

The court acquitted the all accused as the prosecution couldn't prove its charges against them.

The above persons were accused of gulping up Rs300 million in New City Housing Project initiated by Capital Development Authority (CDA) and National Highway Authority (NHA) in 1996.