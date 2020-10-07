Seven Accused Arrested
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling Police arrested seven accused and recovered weapons and bikes on Wednesday.
According to a PHP spokesperson, the patrolling police stopped a suspect at a picket and during search recovered a kalashnikov and 20 bullets were recovered.
The accused was later identified as Arsalan Bashir.
The police team held Muhammad Shahid and recovered a pistol and 19 bullets from his custody.
Meanwhile, teams of different police posts nabbed five motorcyclists for installingfake registration number plates.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused.