Seven accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling Police arrested seven accused and recovered weapons and bikes on Wednesday.

According to a PHP spokesperson, the patrolling police stopped a suspect at a picket and during search recovered a kalashnikov and 20 bullets were recovered.

The accused was later identified as Arsalan Bashir.

The police team held Muhammad Shahid and recovered a pistol and 19 bullets from his custody.

Meanwhile, teams of different police posts nabbed five motorcyclists for installingfake registration number plates.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.