Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Seven accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling Police arrested seven accused and recovered weapons and bikes on Wednesday.

According to a PHP spokesperson, the patrolling police stopped a suspect at a picket and during search recovered a kalashnikov and 20 bullets were recovered.

The accused was later identified as Arsalan Bashir.

The police team held Muhammad Shahid and recovered a pistol and 19 bullets from his custody.

Meanwhile, teams of different police posts nabbed five motorcyclists for installingfake registration number plates.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

