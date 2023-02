Seven ACs assume charge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Newly appointed seven Assistant Commissioners on Monday assumed charge of their posts at their respective tehsils.

According to the spokesman of district administration her, Nabeel Ahmad took his charge as AC tehsil Sargodha,Farwa Batool assumed charge as AC tehsil Shahpur,Anum Babar in tehsil Sillanwali,Muhammad Nawaz in tehsil Sahiwal,Rabnawaz took charge as AC Kotmomin,Sufiyan Dilawar in tehsil Bhalwal and in tehsil Bhera Hakim Khan took charge of Assistant Commissioner.