Seven Alleged Dacoits Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Seven alleged dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested seven dacoits of three gangs and recovered motorcycles, illicit weapons and other valuables from their possession.   On a tip-off, Sargodha road police conducted raids and arrested two dacoits of a notorious gang including Nauman and Idrees with a stolen motorcycle, two pistols and cash.   Similarly, another team of the same police station nabbed four dacoits including Muhammad Waleed, Ali Hamza, Furqan and Hamza Sohail from Chak No 139-GB who were wanted by police in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered 3 motorcycles, 4 pistols, mobile phones and cash from their possession.

  Meanwhile, Dolphin Force arrested a robber after a brief encounter on Daewoo Road near Bawa Chak, in the limits of Millat Town.   The dolphin team during a routine patrolling signaled a suspected two motorcyclists to stop but they opened fire at the police.   The police also returned fire and succeeded in overpowering one of the outlaws who was later identified as Siddique. The outlaw was wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered a motorcycle, illicit weapons,mobile phone and other valuables from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.

