Seven Alleged Gamblers Held

Published January 13, 2023

Seven alleged gamblers held

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered a stake of Rs 3,130, four mobile phones, and gambling tools from their possession during a raid here on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, the Taxila Police acting on a tip-off raided a den in the New Model Town area and arrested seven gamblers red-handed while gambling.

Taxila police registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar circle Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of the police team, saying that gambling is the root cause of other crimes and that the crackdown will continue against those involved in such crimes.

