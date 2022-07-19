Seven alleged land grabbers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested group of land grabbers who occupied the citizen's house forcibly in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station.

Police have also recovered Kalashnikov, 02 pistols and bullets from their possession.

According to police spokesman, the citizen appeared in the open court took stance that some people had occupied his house.

SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah ordered immediate legal action.

Race Course police arrested those were identified as Abdul Qadeer, Ali Danish, Farrukh, Babar, Shaukat, Irfan and Tayyab.

SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah appreciated the performance of Race Course police team said that there was zero tolerance policy against land mafia.

He directed to launch crackdown against the mafia without any discrimination.

SP said that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.