Seven allegedly involved in drug trafficking arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The City District police Karachi on Thursday arrested seven alleged drug traffickers during routine patrolling.

The accused were arrested during patrolling in the jurisdictions of Kalakot, Kalri and Baghdadi police stations here, said police sources.

The accused are identified as Muhammad Shafi, Danish, Muhammad Rafiq, Arshad alias Achhar, Fahim, Abdul Qayyum and Abdul Salam.

The accused were arrested by the police while they were reportedly selling drugs.