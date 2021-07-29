UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Allegedly Involved In Drug Trafficking Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 09:14 PM

Seven allegedly involved in drug trafficking arrested

The City District police Karachi on Thursday arrested seven alleged drug traffickers during routine patrolling

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The City District police Karachi on Thursday arrested seven alleged drug traffickers during routine patrolling.

The accused were arrested during patrolling in the jurisdictions of Kalakot, Kalri and Baghdadi police stations here, said police sources.

The accused are identified as Muhammad Shafi, Danish, Muhammad Rafiq, Arshad alias Achhar, Fahim, Abdul Qayyum and Abdul Salam.

The accused were arrested by the police while they were reportedly selling drugs.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Drugs

Recent Stories

Biden Asks Congress to Extend Moratorium on Evicti ..

21 seconds ago

Teachers regularization case: Islamabad High Court ..

23 seconds ago

FIA registers case against companies involved in t ..

24 seconds ago

US Launches New Task Force to Address Threats Towa ..

26 seconds ago

China's Chen hits back at critics after winning To ..

13 minutes ago

SBP announces schedule of Independence Day sports ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.