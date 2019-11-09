The First Investigation Report of the murder of medical superintendent (MS) of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Ashar Masood, was registered against seven people including his former wife on the report of the deceased's brother, Anwar Masood

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : The First Investigation Report of the murder of medical superintendent (MS) of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Ashar Masood, was registered against seven people including his former wife on the report of the deceased's brother, Anwar Masood.

City police station registered the FIR under 302, 109 of Pakistan Penal Code against late doctor's former wife, Nadia Ajmal, and others including Mubasher Khan, Majid Khan, Muhammad Ajmal, Mudaser Khan, Muzafur Khan and Muzammel Hussain.

The late doctor was shot dead at National Highway near Mian Channu on Friday.

He got married with Nadia Ajmal in 2015, but the relationship could last only for four years, and Nadia got divorce in March 2019, according to the FIR.

It added that the deceased had been receiving threats from all accused nominated in the case.

Police have started conducting raids to arrest the accused.