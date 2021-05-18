Seven anti-social elements arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock City police have arrested seven anti social elements from a brothel situated in Dar u Salaam Colony Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Attock City police have arrested seven anti social elements from a brothel situated in Dar u Salaam Colony Attock.

All have been booked under the act and have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include Allah Dad r/o Rawalpindi , Tahira Syeda r/o Awan Sharif , Tariq r/o Saidan , Salma r/o Mirza , Robina Bibi r/o Rawalpindi , Zakiya Bibi and Farzana both r/o District Jhang .