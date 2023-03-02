Seven anti-social elements rounded up

Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing over four kg charras, liquor, three 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing over four kg charras, liquor, three 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan, Kalar Syedan, Bani and Gungmandi police rounded up Naseer Ahmed, Shabbir Ahmed, Toqeer, and Siddique on recovery of four kg charras and five litres of liquor.

He informed that Gujar Khan and Mandra police held Shehzad, Ismail and Aftab and recovered three 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police under their ongoing campaign against professional beggars rounded up 22 on Thursday.

The spokesman informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.