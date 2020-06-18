Seven Areas Sealed In City Sialkot
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration has sealed seven areas in the city including Muhammadpura, Rehmanpura, Nishat Park, Bijli Ghar and Fateh Garh and Ward No.6 and 7 in Sialkot Cantt under the smart lockdown policy to keep the people safe from coronavirus.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir and DPO Mustansar Feroz reviewed in the security and anti-coronavirus arrangements there.