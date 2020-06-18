UrduPoint.com
Seven Areas Sealed In City Sialkot

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:08 PM

Seven areas sealed in city Sialkot

District administration has sealed seven areas in the city including Muhammadpura, Rehmanpura, Nishat Park, Bijli Ghar and Fateh Garh and Ward No.6 and 7 in Sialkot Cantt under the smart lockdown policy to keep the people safe from coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir and DPO Mustansar Feroz reviewed in the security and anti-coronavirus arrangements there.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir and DPO Mustansar Feroz reviewed in the security and anti-coronavirus arrangements there.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

