Seven areas sealed in city Sialkot

District administration has sealed seven areas in the city including Muhammadpura, Rehmanpura, Nishat Park, Bijli Ghar and Fateh Garh and Ward No.6 and 7 in Sialkot Cantt under the smart lockdown policy to keep the people safe from coronavirus

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration has sealed seven areas in the city including Muhammadpura, Rehmanpura, Nishat Park, Bijli Ghar and Fateh Garh and Ward No.6 and 7 in Sialkot Cantt under the smart lockdown policy to keep the people safe from coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir and DPO Mustansar Feroz reviewed in the security and anti-coronavirus arrangements there.