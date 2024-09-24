Seven Arrested, 10 Cases Registered For Overpricing Essentials
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, the price Control Magistrates have conducted inspections at 437 locations, leading to the arrest of seven individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told media on Tuesday that 10 cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 800,000 have been imposed for 274 instances of non-compliance.
The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners are actively ensuring adherence to official rates.
Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.
Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.
Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seerat-un-Nabi conference held at Governor House1 minute ago
-
UNESCO and Italy to promote learning in isolated areas of Pakistan through interactive radio instruc ..2 minutes ago
-
Police gets physical custody of SI involved in child abuse2 minutes ago
-
ATC removes terrorism charges in illegal kidney transplant case22 minutes ago
-
SC reserves verdict on Punjab's election tribunals petition32 minutes ago
-
US ambassador highlights strengths, benefits of US-Pakistan trade, investment relationship32 minutes ago
-
5th anniversary of deadly earthquake 2019 observed41 minutes ago
-
14 outlaws busted, cash, valuables, weapons seized42 minutes ago
-
RDA seals six illegal buildings42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s aggression against Lebanon51 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of killing of two people52 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of lady constable's killing52 minutes ago