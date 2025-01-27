Open Menu

Seven Arrested, 15 Cases Registered Against Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Seven arrested, 15 cases registered against profiteers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The district administration intensified its crackdown on profiteers by apprehending

seven individuals and imposing fines of Rs 100,000 here on Monday.

According to a spokesman for the deputy commissioner, a significant campaign had

been launched with price control magistrates conducting raids at multiple locations.

So far 50 profiteers had been arrested this month and a fine of Rs 3.3 million had been imposed.

In addition, 15 cases were registered, and over 200 shops had been sealed

following extensive inspections.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari stated that the campaign was being carried out

impartially targeting violators. He said that the district administration was closely monitoring

the supply chain from wholesale markets to retail outlets to ensure compliance with price

regulations.

There is no compromise on overpricing and heavy fines will be imposed on those who

repeatedly violate the rules,he added.

Recent Stories

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rank ..

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

40 minutes ago
 UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash Universi ..

UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative ..

Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter

1 hour ago
 PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

1 hour ago
 Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE me ..

Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking mos ..

Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..

2 hours ago
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ..

Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta

2 hours ago
 Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case ..

Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..

3 hours ago
 China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

3 hours ago
 SC withdraws contempt notice against additional re ..

SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ

3 hours ago
 Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violat ..

Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan