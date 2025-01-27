Seven Arrested, 15 Cases Registered Against Profiteers
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The district administration intensified its crackdown on profiteers by apprehending
seven individuals and imposing fines of Rs 100,000 here on Monday.
According to a spokesman for the deputy commissioner, a significant campaign had
been launched with price control magistrates conducting raids at multiple locations.
So far 50 profiteers had been arrested this month and a fine of Rs 3.3 million had been imposed.
In addition, 15 cases were registered, and over 200 shops had been sealed
following extensive inspections.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari stated that the campaign was being carried out
impartially targeting violators. He said that the district administration was closely monitoring
the supply chain from wholesale markets to retail outlets to ensure compliance with price
regulations.
There is no compromise on overpricing and heavy fines will be imposed on those who
repeatedly violate the rules,he added.
