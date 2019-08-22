Seven arrested, 26 motorbikes recovered in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) -:Police arrested a gang of seven accused and recovered 26 stolen motorbike and cash from their possession.

Police said Thursday that the Saddar police team conducted raids at various areas and arrested seven accused of a same gang including Sajid Mochi, Oun Shah, Atiq ur Rehman, Suleman, Muhammad Idrees, Sajawal and Muhammad Riaz.

Police recovered 26 stolen motorbikes worth Rs. 1.5 million,cash amounting Rs. 648,000, two generators and a number of stolen cell phones from them.

These accused were involved in four cases of theft and fraud and were wanted to Saddar police.

Police started further investigation.