UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Arrested, 26 Motorbikes Recovered In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 03:04 PM

Seven arrested, 26 motorbikes recovered in Sargodha

Police arrested a gang of seven accused and recovered 26 stolen motorbike and cash from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) -:Police arrested a gang of seven accused and recovered 26 stolen motorbike and cash from their possession.

Police said Thursday that the Saddar police team conducted raids at various areas and arrested seven accused of a same gang including Sajid Mochi, Oun Shah, Atiq ur Rehman, Suleman, Muhammad Idrees, Sajawal and Muhammad Riaz.

Police recovered 26 stolen motorbikes worth Rs. 1.5 million,cash amounting Rs. 648,000, two generators and a number of stolen cell phones from them.

These accused were involved in four cases of theft and fraud and were wanted to Saddar police.

Police started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Same Saddar From Million

Recent Stories

Turkey to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran on S ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey 'Neutralizes' 635 PKK Militants in Anti-Ter ..

4 minutes ago

Seoul Decides to End Intelligence Sharing Pact Wit ..

4 minutes ago

Police capture 16,000 for counterfeiting, illegall ..

4 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Facebook Removes Dozens of Accounts, Pages Over Li ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.