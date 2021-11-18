UrduPoint.com

Seven Arrested; 5800 Grams Charras, Eight Liquor Bottles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 06:50 PM

Seven arrested; 5800 grams charras, eight liquor bottles recovered

The Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown on Thursday against anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven persons besides recovering 5800 grams charras, eight bottles of liquor and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown on Thursday against anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven persons besides recovering 5800 grams charras, eight bottles of liquor and other items from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held Aqib Ali with 2400 grams charras and Muhammad Awais for having 2400 grams charras.

Taxila, Sadiqabad, Jatli and Kalar Syedan police held Usama Shahzad with 600 grams charras, Alhart Masih with 120 grams charras, Ahsan Khursheed with 280 grams charras, Muhammad Afraz for having two bottles of liquor and Shakeel for carrying six liquor bottles.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.

Division Superintendents of Police appreciated police teams and directed them to continue operations against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Shakeel All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal asp ..

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal aspects of e-commerce

29 minutes ago
 Bike lifter arrested; 11 motorcycles recovered

Bike lifter arrested; 11 motorcycles recovered

52 seconds ago
 Traders to assist in installing fire extinguishers ..

Traders to assist in installing fire extinguishers at multi-storied buildings

54 seconds ago
 PCCA launches android application for hazard, inci ..

PCCA launches android application for hazard, incident reporting

55 seconds ago
 HCSTSI happy on HITMS Bill 2021 approval

HCSTSI happy on HITMS Bill 2021 approval

57 seconds ago
 DIG Hazara reviews security of region

DIG Hazara reviews security of region

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.