Seven arrested; 5800 grams charras, eight liquor bottles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown on Thursday against anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven persons besides recovering 5800 grams charras, eight bottles of liquor and other items from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held Aqib Ali with 2400 grams charras and Muhammad Awais for having 2400 grams charras.

Taxila, Sadiqabad, Jatli and Kalar Syedan police held Usama Shahzad with 600 grams charras, Alhart Masih with 120 grams charras, Ahsan Khursheed with 280 grams charras, Muhammad Afraz for having two bottles of liquor and Shakeel for carrying six liquor bottles.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.

Division Superintendents of Police appreciated police teams and directed them to continue operations against lawbreakers.