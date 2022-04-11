UrduPoint.com

Seven Arrested As Police Recover Man Kidnapped For Ransom In Multan

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 05:11 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police arrested seven accused in an operation employing modern technology and recovered a man, found confined in chains, 13 days after he was kidnapped for ransom from Khangarh, police said on Monday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police arrested seven accused in an operation employing modern technology and recovered a man, found confined in chains, 13 days after he was kidnapped for ransom from Khangarh, police said on Monday.

SSP Investigations Ziaullah Khan told newsmen at a press conference that a citizen Ehsanullah was kidnapped from Khangarh on Mar 28,2022, during morning walk, and an FIR was registered with PS Khangarh on the report of his son Saad Ahmad Khan.

Kidnappers later contacted kidnapped man's other son Abdur Rahman and sought Rs 20,000 for treatment of his ailing father. The money was sent to a mobile phone account. On Mar 31, the kidnappers demanded Rs 5 million ransom for release of their father, however, the family successfully convinced them to settle at Rs 2 million.

SSP Investigations said that the information was conveyed to DPO Tariq Wilayat and a team led by him and comprising DSP Sadar Circle Muhammad Rizwan, SHO Malik Younis, and Incharge CIA Staff Mureed Hussain was formed.

The team positioned itself near Faisal stadium and arrested four accused red handed while receiving Rs 2 million ransom amount. Those arrested included Abid Waqas, Tahir Shah, Waheed and Yameen. The accused then led the police to a private residence near Ganesh Wah canal and freed Ehsanullah from chains he was tied in.

Three more accused including Mehran, Usman and Sajawal were arrested from the spot with illegal weapons and several unregistered Suibcribers Identification Modules (SIMs).

Accused would be produced before a special court, police said.

