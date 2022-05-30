Seven arrested as police swoop down on drug peddlers

The police on Monday arrested seven alleged drug pushers and recovered 710 grams charras, nine liters liquor and two bottles of liquor from their possession during a crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The police on Monday arrested seven alleged drug pushers and recovered 710 grams charras, nine liters liquor and two bottles of liquor from their possession during a crackdown.

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Westridge police arrested a drug dealer Muhammad Usman with 110 grams charras while Muhammad Shoaib was sent behind the bars for having 120 grams charras.

Civil Line police rounded up Faisal and recovered 120 grams charras from his possession.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police netted Abdul Manan with 360 grams charras.

Following the operation, New Town police arrested Ubaid Gul and recovered five liters liquor while another accused namely Sajid Ali was rounded up with four liters liquor.

Race Course police held Muhammad Rizwan and seized two bottles of liquor.

The Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that operations against drug dealers would be continued without any discrimination.

The police registered separate cases against the accused while further investigations were underway.