Seven arrested at marriage party over public complaint

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Seven persons including two dancers were arrested at a wedding ceremony over a public complaint at Mauza Dabbi Shah in Daira Deen Panah police area of Kot Addu, police said on Wednesday.

A police team led by ASI Muhammad Nawaz reached the ceremony venue and arrested two dancers and five marriage party attendants including Asif Iqbal, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Imran, Ramzan, and Ishaq.

However, bridegroom Faizullah Sandeela escaped immediately after noticing the arrival of the police team.

The seven persons were put behind bars and a case was registered against eight (8) including the bridegroom under provisions of the marriage function act 2016.

The arrests were made during Tuesday-Wednesday midnight when dancers were performing with music in the play.

SHO Daira Deen Panah Malik Yasin Chan said, the raid was conducted on the complaint and it was the police's duty to ensure the safety of the people and to enable them to live in peace.