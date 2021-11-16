Seven arrested for decanting in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Jhal Chakiyan police on Tuesday arrested seven shopkeepers for illegal business of gas decanting and also sealed mini agencies.

According to police, during continued drive against the illegal business of gas decanting, the police team conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested Muhammad Asim,Muhammad Imran,Khalid,Aslam,Kamran,Akraam and Haq Nawaz.

Police have registered the cases.