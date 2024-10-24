Seven Arrested For Illegal Hunting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The wild life department launched a comprehensive crackdown against poachers
here on Thursday.
Raiding teams under the supervision of Divisional In-charge Syed Abass, Inspector Shahid Imran
and Sajid Abass raided riverine areas including, Mahi Wall and Barder Ranjha.
The officials arrested seven hunters of Falcon and other rare birds, and imposed a fine
of Rs120,000.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK celebrates founding anniversary of state govt with traditional zeal, fervor54 seconds ago
-
Commissioner directs administration to focus on upcoming polio drive to achieve targets59 seconds ago
-
District administration committed to facilitate health organizations: DC1 minute ago
-
Rs. 8 lakh smuggled cigarettes seized, man arrested1 minute ago
-
Roundtable discussion on character mastery held at QAU1 minute ago
-
AJK's 77th emergence anniversary celebrated11 minutes ago
-
Humanitarian situation caused by Israel's Gaza siege blot on human conscience: FO spox11 minutes ago
-
Polio to be exterminated from province: CM11 minutes ago
-
Newly inducted Civil Judges complete pre-Service training at judicial academy11 minutes ago
-
Drivers fined for overcharging passengers in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Music festival held to mark Pak-Korea Cultural Week11 minutes ago
-
NRSP announces launch of GCF-Funded $50 mln Climaventures Programme11 minutes ago