Seven Arrested For Illegal Hunting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The wild life department launched a comprehensive crackdown against poachers

here on Thursday.

Raiding teams under the supervision of Divisional In-charge Syed Abass, Inspector Shahid Imran

and Sajid Abass raided riverine areas including, Mahi Wall and Barder Ranjha.

The officials arrested seven hunters of Falcon and other rare birds, and imposed a fine

of Rs120,000.

