Seven arrested for illegal LPG decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : The police have arrested seven shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said that the police along with teams of civil defense department raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested Mudassar Saleem from chak No.

239-RB, Tariq Mehmood from chak No.243-RB, Nabeel from Saif Abad, Ghulam Abbas, Zahid, Mumtaz and Nadir from Adda Madan Pura red handed while decanting gas illegally.

Police have registered cases against the accused.

Further investigation was under progress.