UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Arrested For Illegal LPG Decanting

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:35 PM

Seven arrested for illegal LPG decanting

The police have arrested seven shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : The police have arrested seven shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said that the police along with teams of civil defense department raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested Mudassar Saleem from chak No.

239-RB, Tariq Mehmood from chak No.243-RB, Nabeel from Saif Abad, Ghulam Abbas, Zahid, Mumtaz and Nadir from Adda Madan Pura red handed while decanting gas illegally.

Police have registered cases against the accused.

Further investigation was under progress.

Related Topics

LPG Police Progress Nabeel Gas From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

14 minutes ago

Bangladesh women cricket team arrived on a tour of ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

21 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

21 minutes ago

Japanese PM receives Hazza bin Zayed

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.