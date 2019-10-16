Seven arrested for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) -:Police arrested seven shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of city during past 24 hours.

Police said that the teams of civil defense department raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested Nadeem from Achkera, Afzal and Umar from Awan Chowk, Afzal from Mohallah Usman Ghani, Waqas from Rafiq Colony, Rafaqat and Khalid Mehmood from Aminpur Bungalow red handed while decanting gas illegally.

Separate cases were registered.