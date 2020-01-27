UrduPoint.com
Seven Arrested For LPG Decanting In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:09 PM

Seven arrested for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

The Civil Defense Teams arrested seven shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) -: The Civil Defense Teams arrested seven shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of city during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman of Civil Defense Department said Monday that special teams conducted raids at various LPG refilling points and nabbed seven shopkeepers including Irshad, Muhammad islam, Ali Raza, Ejaz, Boota, Imdad and Ali red handed while decanting gas illegally.

These accused were handed over to police and further investigation was underway,he added.

