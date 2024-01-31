Open Menu

Seven Arrested For Overcharging At Mayo Hospital Parking Site

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Seven arrested for overcharging at Mayo Hospital Parking site

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) In response to complaints of overcharging, the district administration raided

the Mayo Hospital parking area and arrested seven people on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the deputy commissioner's office, the action was taken

on directives of the DC and Chief Executive Officer Lahore Parking Company Rafia Haider

on various complaints.

The team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Shojain Vistro ensured

a comprehensive crackdown against contractors and employees involved in overcharging and

arrested seven accused, and also got registered a case against them.

The public might file complaints against individuals demanding excessive

fee at parking areas of the city, DC Rafia Haider said and directed officers to conduct

daily checking hospitals and other parking sites to ensure compliance of orders.

Related Topics

Lahore Company

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

4 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

16 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

16 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

16 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

16 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

16 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

16 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

16 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan