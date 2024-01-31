Seven arrested for overcharging at Mayo Hospital Parking site

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) In response to complaints of overcharging, the district administration raided

the Mayo Hospital parking area and arrested seven people on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the deputy commissioner's office, the action was taken

on directives of the DC and Chief Executive Officer Lahore Parking Company Rafia Haider

on various complaints.

The team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Shojain Vistro ensured

a comprehensive crackdown against contractors and employees involved in overcharging and

arrested seven accused, and also got registered a case against them.

The public might file complaints against individuals demanding excessive

fee at parking areas of the city, DC Rafia Haider said and directed officers to conduct

daily checking hospitals and other parking sites to ensure compliance of orders.