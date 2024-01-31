Seven Arrested For Overcharging At Mayo Hospital Parking Site
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) In response to complaints of overcharging, the district administration raided
the Mayo Hospital parking area and arrested seven people on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson for the deputy commissioner's office, the action was taken
on directives of the DC and Chief Executive Officer Lahore Parking Company Rafia Haider
on various complaints.
The team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Shojain Vistro ensured
a comprehensive crackdown against contractors and employees involved in overcharging and
arrested seven accused, and also got registered a case against them.
The public might file complaints against individuals demanding excessive
fee at parking areas of the city, DC Rafia Haider said and directed officers to conduct
daily checking hospitals and other parking sites to ensure compliance of orders.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Modi regime seizes properties of two more civilians in IIOJK7 minutes ago
-
Ali advises students to make career decisions based on future environmental, sectoral needs7 minutes ago
-
SNGPL advises sensible use of gas to avoid tragedies7 minutes ago
-
Inaugural snowfall of the year lays white shawl on Tirah valley7 minutes ago
-
Director Agriculture inspects fertilizer godowns7 minutes ago
-
Independent candidates withdraw in favor of MQM Pakistan candidates7 minutes ago
-
Snow-clad valley in Northern areas, majestic Margalla hills of Islamabad attracts tourists after rai ..17 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia outbreak in Punjab kills 13 kids17 minutes ago
-
Musician Abdullah death anniversary observed17 minutes ago
-
Meeting of Human Development Program held17 minutes ago
-
Election Commissioner Sindh reviews ballot papers, election material arrangements27 minutes ago
-
HESCO anti-theft operation continues: 409 more illegal connections detected27 minutes ago