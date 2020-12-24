Seven arrested for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Thursday in its crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up seven accused from different areas besides recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He informed that Naseerabad, Banni, R A Bazar, Civil Line, Airport, Perwadhai Police stations launched crackdown against illegal weapons holders and arrested seven accused namely Zarayab, Jannat Gul, Muhammad Irfan, Amir Hussain, Ijaz Qureshi, Muhammad Maskeen and Ahmed Shah.

Police also recovered five pistols 30 bore, 2 Kalashnikov with ammunition from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis on directions from the CPO without any discrimination.

The police would continue their operations against criminals and lawbreakers, he added.