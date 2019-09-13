UrduPoint.com
Seven Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 08:24 PM

Chontra police in its crackdown against illegal weapons conducted raids in different areas apprehended seven accused and recovered a huge quantity of weapons worth million of rupees from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Chontra police in its crackdown against illegal weapons conducted raids in different areas apprehended seven accused and recovered a huge quantity of weapons worth million of rupees from their possession.

Superintendent Police, Saddar Circle Rai Mazhar Iqbal Friday informed that Chontra Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi launched a search operation in Rajar area in its jurisdiction and arrested seven accused identified as Waqas, Imran, Umer, Faiz, Ghulam, Mohsin, Shouket and recovered 50 Kalashnikovs and huge quantity of foreign arms from their possession.

He said that the police was conducting operations on daily basis without any discrimination.

Police would continue its operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders and they would be sent behind bars, he added.

