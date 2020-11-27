Seven arrested for power theft in sargodha

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven people involved in power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven people involved in power theft.

The police on Friday said task force teams of the company conducted raids in the district, including Muhammadi Colony,Chak 121 NB, Chak 112 SB and caught seven pilferers who were identified as Muhammad Ishaq, Azhar, Muhammad Ali, Mazhar Ahmed, Liquat Ali,Zakaullah and Umer Hayyat.

On the report of the Fesco, the police registered separate cases against them.