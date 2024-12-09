Seven Arrested In Anti-encroachment Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday arrested seven persons and also removed various structures during an operation against encroachments in Blue Area.
According to a spokesman of ICT, the operation was conducted under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, and encroachments were removed from footpath with support of Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) staff.
The operation was part of the ongoing efforts by district administration to enhance traffic flow and curb illegal encroachments under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Memon, said the presence of encroachments in key areas like the Blue Area not only disrupts pedestrian movement but also causes significant traffic congestion.
The DC Islamabad has directed all relevant authorities to continue the anti-encroachment operations throughout the city. "We will take action against encroachments in every area, without any discrimination," said Memon.
He issued a stern warning, stating that strict action would be taken against anyone occupying government or public spaces for personal use.
Recent Stories
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCCI’s 3-Day Pindi Food Fest 2024 ends2 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Van-Rickshaw collision2 minutes ago
-
AJK President condoles over demise of PSC member Ijaz Lone2 minutes ago
-
Senate body expresses displeasure over Railways’ non-disclosure of corruption measures12 minutes ago
-
PFUJ condemns online targeting of journalists22 minutes ago
-
MNA urges PTI to avoid using social media for maligning public institutions22 minutes ago
-
UoG celebrates conclusion of its Business & Cultural Gala 202422 minutes ago
-
Srinagar Students Protest Over Reduced Open Merit Seats in NEET PG Admissions22 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool terms madrasas as source of strength22 minutes ago
-
Message from Allah Dino Khowaja, Federal Secretary for Human Rights on International Human Rights Da ..22 minutes ago
-
CM announces Rs 10 mln grant for cleanliness drive in Sui Town32 minutes ago
-
SPSC declares 37 candidates fit for appointment as Accountant BPS-17 in Sindh Finance Department32 minutes ago