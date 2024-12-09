Seven arrested in anti-encroachment operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday arrested seven persons and also removed various structures during an operation against encroachments in Blue Area.

According to a spokesman of ICT, the operation was conducted under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, and encroachments were removed from footpath with support of Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) staff.

The operation was part of the ongoing efforts by district administration to enhance traffic flow and curb illegal encroachments under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Memon, said the presence of encroachments in key areas like the Blue Area not only disrupts pedestrian movement but also causes significant traffic congestion.

The DC Islamabad has directed all relevant authorities to continue the anti-encroachment operations throughout the city. "We will take action against encroachments in every area, without any discrimination," said Memon.

He issued a stern warning, stating that strict action would be taken against anyone occupying government or public spaces for personal use.