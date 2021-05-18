Seven arrested, liquor seized in sargodha

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession.

On a tip-off, Bhagtanwala police conducted a raid and arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered 2660 liters liquor and 400gm hashish from them.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Arshad, Shan Ali, Shamsher, Nazir Ahmed, Zubair, Shahid Imran and Jahanzaib.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.