Seven arrested, narcotics recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested seven drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession during a crackdown.

A police spokesman said Sadar police arrested Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Shoaib Faisal and Abdul Manan with hashish.

Meanwhile, Sillanwali police arrested Aslam, Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Noumanbesides recovering liquor.

Police registered separate cases against the accused.